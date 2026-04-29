MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.54 and last traded at $166.54, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTUAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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