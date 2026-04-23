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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$19.08 (last C$19.02) on Thursday — up about 4.5% with roughly 94,525 shares changing hands.
  • Multiple analysts raised price targets to around C$19.00, and the stock carries an average rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$18.20.
  • Latest quarter showed EPS of C$0.20 on revenue of C$547.7M; the company has a C$1.82B market cap, a P/E of 19.02, and pays a monthly dividend of C$0.07 (annualized yield ~4.4%) though payout ratio (~84%) and debt-to-equity (~111.5%) are elevated.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.08 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 94525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.99.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of C$547.70 million for the quarter.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mullen Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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