Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.54 and traded as high as C$16.87. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 181,198 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$17.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is C$16.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mullen Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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