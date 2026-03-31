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Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mullen Group stock recently crossed above its 200‑day moving average (200‑day MA C$15.54), trading as high as C$16.87 and last at C$16.71 on volume of 181,198 shares.
  • Equity analysts have raised targets and the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$17.95 (five Buys, three Holds).
  • The company has a market cap of C$1.60B, trailing P/E of 16.71 and reported quarterly EPS of C$0.15 on C$533.9M revenue, and it pays a monthly dividend of $0.07 (annualized yield ~5.0%) with an 84% payout ratio.
  • Interested in Mullen Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.54 and traded as high as C$16.87. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 181,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$17.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is C$16.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$533.88 million for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mullen Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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