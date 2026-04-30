Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

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Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 515,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAAY

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Further Reading

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