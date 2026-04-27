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Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Murata hit a new 52‑week high — the stock traded up to $15.68 (last $15.50) and is well above its 50‑day ($12.43) and 200‑day ($11.02) moving averages, with a market cap of $56.34 billion and a P/E of 44.02.
  • Recent results and guidance — Murata reported $0.05 EPS on $3.03 billion revenue for the quarter and set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.392 (analysts expect ~0.39), with a net margin of 10.74% and ROE of 7.42%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Murata Manufacturing.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 107676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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