Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $591.80 and last traded at $587.9260, with a volume of 789449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $514.45.

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Murphy USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $472.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 93.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 29.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Murphy USA's payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,155 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $456,444.45. Following the sale, the director owned 1,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $609,778.17. The trade was a 42.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $4,490,690. 9.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Murphy USA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Murphy USA by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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