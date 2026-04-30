Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Up 9.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $576.57 and last traded at $565.6280. 52,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 351,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.45.

The specialty retailer reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

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Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Murphy USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Murphy USA reported $7.28 EPS vs. ~$5.37 consensus and revenue of $4.82B, driven by higher fuel contribution and volume growth — a clear driver for upward revisions to near-term earnings. Read More.

Q1 beat: Murphy USA reported $7.28 EPS vs. ~$5.37 consensus and revenue of $4.82B, driven by higher fuel contribution and volume growth — a clear driver for upward revisions to near-term earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded MUSA to a "Strong-Buy" and repeatedly raised quarterly and FY2027 EPS estimates across several reports — that upgrade plus estimate increases can support buying interest. Read More.

Zacks upgraded MUSA to a "Strong-Buy" and repeatedly raised quarterly and FY2027 EPS estimates across several reports — that upgrade plus estimate increases can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp has lifted FY2027 and Q3 2026 EPS forecasts and maintains an Overweight rating with a $600 target — another bullish analyst view that can support the equity. (reported in analyst notes)

KeyCorp has lifted FY2027 and Q3 2026 EPS forecasts and maintains an Overweight rating with a $600 target — another bullish analyst view that can support the equity. (reported in analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst write-ups highlight the beat and margin improvements; favorable press circulation can help momentum. Read More.

Several media/analyst write-ups highlight the beat and margin improvements; favorable press circulation can help momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call prepared remarks and transcripts were posted (useful for guidance/management tone but not a new catalyst on their own). Read More.

Earnings-call prepared remarks and transcripts were posted (useful for guidance/management tone but not a new catalyst on their own). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local and trade coverage summarized the quarter (TalkBusiness, Stamford Advocate) — broad coverage may aid visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Read More. Read More.

Local and trade coverage summarized the quarter (TalkBusiness, Stamford Advocate) — broad coverage may aid visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst adjustments: while many estimates were raised, KeyCorp trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS in one note — illustrating that not all forward quarter views are uniformly higher, which can temper enthusiasm.

Mixed analyst adjustments: while many estimates were raised, KeyCorp trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS in one note — illustrating that not all forward quarter views are uniformly higher, which can temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals that may limit upside: elevated leverage (debt-to-equity ~3.47) and modest liquidity ratios (current ratio ~0.80) increase sensitivity to fuel cycles and could weigh on valuation for some investors.

Fundamentals that may limit upside: elevated leverage (debt-to-equity ~3.47) and modest liquidity ratios (current ratio ~0.80) increase sensitivity to fuel cycles and could weigh on valuation for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking / valuation friction: after a strong quarter and multiple bullish headlines (and a price-target bump reported on MSN), short-term sellers or rotation into other names can push the share price down despite positive fundamentals. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $456,444.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,778.17. The trade was a 42.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott G. Woodward sold 137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.44, for a total transaction of $57,874.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $468.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

See Also

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