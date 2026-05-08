Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Jane Lewis Acquires 2,000 Shares

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT - Get Free Report) insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 929 per share, for a total transaction of £18,580.

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Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MUT traded down GBX 1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 930.70. 170,707 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,830. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 925.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 922.16. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 842 and a 52-week high of GBX 989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 31.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 93.90% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

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