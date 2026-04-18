Murray International (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Murray International (LON:MYI - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.11 and traded as high as GBX 354.50. Murray International shares last traded at GBX 354.50, with a volume of 14,521,573 shares changing hands.

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Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.70.

Murray International (LON:MYI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 94.44%.

About Murray International

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

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