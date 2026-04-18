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Murray International (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Murray International logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Murray International shares moved above their 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 351.11), trading as high as GBX 354.50 on Friday with about 14.5 million shares changing hands.
  • Valuation and financials: The company has a market cap of £2.10bn and a low P/E of 6.04, with reported EPS of GBX 13.90, ROE of 19.22% and a 94.44% net margin, though debt‑to‑equity is high at 5.72.
  • Interested in Murray International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Murray International (LON:MYI - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.11 and traded as high as GBX 354.50. Murray International shares last traded at GBX 354.50, with a volume of 14,521,573 shares changing hands.

Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.70.

Murray International (LON:MYI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 94.44%.

About Murray International

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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