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Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • NetEase (NTES), Warner Music Group (WMG), and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) are the three "music stocks" MarketBeat's screener highlights today, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among music-industry public companies in recent days.
  • The companies cover streaming and music services: NetEase combines games with Cloud Music streaming, Warner operates major record labels and music publishing, and Tencent Music runs QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and WeSing for streaming, karaoke and live content.
  • These stocks give exposure to royalty/licensing income, subscriber growth and live-event revenue—offering intellectual-property cash flows but carrying risks from shifting consumer tastes, technological disruption and licensing or regulatory changes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NetEase, Warner Music Group, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Music stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the music industry—such as streaming services, record labels and publishers, rights and royalty managers, live-event promoters, and music-technology or equipment makers. For investors, these stocks are typically valued by factors like royalty and licensing income, subscriber or audience growth, and live-event revenue, offering exposure to intellectual-property cash flows but also risks from shifting consumer tastes, technology disruption, and licensing or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NetEase Right Now?

Before you consider NetEase, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetEase wasn't on the list.

While NetEase currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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