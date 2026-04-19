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Music Stocks To Consider - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase (NTES), and Dolby Laboratories (DLB) as the three music stocks to watch after they logged the highest recent dollar trading volume among music-sector equities.
  • TME operates China’s major music platforms (QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo), plus karaoke and live-streaming via WeSing, giving it direct exposure to streaming monetization and social features in China.
  • NetEase combines gaming, Cloud Music and other internet services, while Dolby supplies audio and imaging technologies (like Dolby Atmos and codecs) to devices and media platforms, showing exposure to both content and tech sides of the music ecosystem.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, and Dolby Laboratories are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Music stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing, monetizing, or supporting music — for example record labels, streaming services, music publishers/rights companies, concert promoters, and audio-equipment makers. Investors use the term to group securities whose returns are tied to music consumption, licensing and royalty income, live-event demand and related technology trends, and which carry sector-specific risks like changing consumer tastes and licensing disputes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Right Now?

Before you consider Tencent Music Entertainment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tencent Music Entertainment Group wasn't on the list.

While Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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