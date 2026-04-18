Music Stocks To Research - April 18th

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, and Dolby Laboratories are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing, monetizing, or supporting music — for example record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, concert promoters, instrument and equipment manufacturers, and rights-management firms. Investors buy music stocks to gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, advertising, licensing, and live-event income. These stocks can be hit-driven and cyclical, with performance sensitive to consumer trends, technology shifts, and changes in copyright or licensing rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

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