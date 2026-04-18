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Music Stocks To Research - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags three music stocks to research today — Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase (NTES), and Dolby Laboratories (DLB) — selected for the highest dollar trading volume among music-sector equities recently.
  • Tencent Music (TME) operates China-focused streaming and social music platforms including QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and the karaoke app WeSing, offering streaming, long-form audio, music video and live-stream services.
  • NetEase (NTES) pairs online games and Cloud Music streaming with other digital services, while Dolby (DLB) licenses audio and imaging technologies (e.g., Dolby Atmos, AC‑4 and codecs) across devices and media, exposing investors to subscription/advertising/licensing and tech-licensing revenue streams.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, and Dolby Laboratories are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing, monetizing, or supporting music — for example record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, concert promoters, instrument and equipment manufacturers, and rights-management firms. Investors buy music stocks to gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, advertising, licensing, and live-event income. These stocks can be hit-driven and cyclical, with performance sensitive to consumer trends, technology shifts, and changes in copyright or licensing rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Right Now?

Before you consider Tencent Music Entertainment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tencent Music Entertainment Group wasn't on the list.

While Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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