Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,551,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session's volume of 3,170,094 shares.The stock last traded at $28.09 and had previously closed at $29.25.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Further Reading

Before you consider Nano Nuclear Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn't on the list.

While Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here