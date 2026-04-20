Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 6.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.5760. Approximately 72,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 49,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Get Nanobiotix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTX

Nanobiotix Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nanobiotix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nanobiotix wasn't on the list.

While Nanobiotix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here