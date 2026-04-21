Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.79, but opened at $30.54. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 3,760 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company's stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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