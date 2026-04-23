Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading 7.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.4980. 47,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 49,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nanobiotix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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