National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.56. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 2,142 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NABZY shares. UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Stock Down 4.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank OTCMKTS: NABZY is one of Australia's largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

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