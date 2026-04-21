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National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
National Australia Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.7% to $14.69 on Tuesday, with only about 1,515 shares traded—roughly a 99% drop versus the average daily volume of 182,534.
  • Multiple brokers (Macquarie Infrastructure, Zacks, UBS) recently upgraded NABZY to a strong-buy, while MarketBeat's consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $38.00 target.
  • Technical and liquidity indicators show a 50‑day moving average of $16.05 and a 200‑day of $14.82, with a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 2.88.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 1,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NABZY shares. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Australia Bank has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NABZY

National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.6%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank OTCMKTS: NABZY is one of Australia's largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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