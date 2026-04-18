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National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
National Australia Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its 200-day moving average of $14.81, trading as high as $15.52 and last at $15.42 on volume of 188,922, though the stock remains below its 50-day MA of $16.07.
  • Several firms (Zacks, Macquarie Infrastructure, UBS) recently upgraded NAB to Strong Buy, but consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00 and a mix of three Strong Buy and two Sell ratings.
  • Balance-sheet metrics show modest liquidity (current and quick ratios of 1.23) and relatively high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.52. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 188,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Australia Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NABZY

National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank OTCMKTS: NABZY is one of Australia's largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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