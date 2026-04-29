National Bank Financial Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$3,300.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.64% from the company's current price.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$2,763.88.

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Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2,346.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,625. The company has a market cap of C$50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,358.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,381.39. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$2,110.66 and a 12-month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

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