National Bank Holdings Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get National Bank alerts: Sign Up

National Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NBHC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80. National Bank has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Steinmetz bought 24,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in National Bank by 336.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Bank by 62.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 110.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Bank by 97.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in National Bank by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 148,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank wasn't on the list.

While National Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here