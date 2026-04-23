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National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
National Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • National Bankshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.78, beating the $0.67 consensus by $0.11, and posted revenue of $15.3 million versus the $14.5 million estimate.
  • Despite the beat, shares fell about 1.1% to $36.61 on above-average volume; the company has a market cap of roughly $233 million and a P/E of 14.76.
  • Analysts have recently lifted ratings (e.g., Wall Street Zen to "hold" and Weiss to "buy") and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Buy", while institutional investors own about 29.73% of the stock, with Vanguard holding a large stake.
  • Interested in National Bankshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 18.55%.The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

National Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NKSH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The firm has a market cap of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,273 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 398.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the bank's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,517 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKSH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKSH

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

See Also

Earnings History for National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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