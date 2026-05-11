National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NESR alerts: Sign Up

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NESR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Energy Services Reunited, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Energy Services Reunited wasn't on the list.

While National Energy Services Reunited currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here