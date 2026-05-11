National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Buys £154.08 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 12 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,284 per share, for a total transaction of £154.08.

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National Grid Stock Up 0.3%

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,277.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 645 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.46. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,311.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,410 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,334.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NG

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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