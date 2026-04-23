National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,253.80 and last traded at GBX 1,253.80. 8,808,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,276.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,410 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,326.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NG

National Grid Stock Down 1.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,322.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.43. The company has a market capitalization of £61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.46.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

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