National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a 4.7% increase from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

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National HealthCare Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NHC traded up $14.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.20. 49,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.64. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $187.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.82 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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