National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading 10.7% Higher - Here's Why

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.00 and last traded at $177.7190. 123,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 95,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.61.

Get National HealthCare alerts: Sign Up

National HealthCare Trading Up 10.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.58.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. National HealthCare's payout ratio is 59.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $56,283,000. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,407,000 after buying an additional 289,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 556.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 175,873 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 176,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here