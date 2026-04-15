National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading Down 4.4% - What's Next?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.94 and last traded at $156.3750. 20,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 94,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.50.

Get National HealthCare alerts: Sign Up

National HealthCare Trading Down 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.51 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. National HealthCare's payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 176,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 55.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here