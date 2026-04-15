Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading Down 4.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
National HealthCare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National HealthCare's stock fell 4.4% to $156.38 on Wednesday with volume of 20,477 shares (down 78% versus average); the price is below its 50‑day moving average ($163.14) but above its 200‑day average ($142.68), and the company has a market cap of $2.47B and a P/E of 20.64.
  • The firm reported quarterly EPS of $1.83 on $386.51M in revenue (net margin 7.91%, ROE 9.59%) and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized, 1.6% yield; ex‑dividend March 31, payable April 30).
  • Institutional investors own about 56.44% of the stock, with recent notable buying or new positions from firms such as Alps Advisors, Allspring Global, M Holdings and others in the third quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.94 and last traded at $156.3750. 20,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 94,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.50.

National HealthCare Trading Down 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.51 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. National HealthCare's payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 176,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 55.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National HealthCare Right Now?

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines