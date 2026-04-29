National Steel (SID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect National Steel to post earnings of $0.0413 per share and revenue of $2.0542 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. National Steel had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect National Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Steel Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE SID traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 702,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. National Steel has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. Zacks Research raised National Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of National Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Steel has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $1.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SID

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Steel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP's holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Further Reading

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