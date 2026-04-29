Free Trial
→ Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead… (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

National Steel (SID) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
National Steel logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Steel (SID) will report Q1 2026 results after the close on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.0413 and revenue of $2.054 billion; an earnings call is set for May 14 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb 15) the company posted (‑$0.10) EPS and a negative net margin of 4.0%, and analysts now on average expect $0 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • The stock has traded down to about $1.28 (market cap $1.69B) and carries an average analyst rating of "Sell" with a $1.40 price target, even as HRT Financial LP increased its stake by 175% to 564,262 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of National Steel.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect National Steel to post earnings of $0.0413 per share and revenue of $2.0542 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. National Steel had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect National Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Steel Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE SID traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 702,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. National Steel has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SID. Zacks Research raised National Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of National Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Steel has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $1.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SID

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Steel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP's holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About National Steel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for National Steel (NYSE:SID)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National Steel Right Now?

Before you consider National Steel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Steel wasn't on the list.

While National Steel currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead…
Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead…
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines