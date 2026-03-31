Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Down 3.2% - Here's Why

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 15,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 187,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,862 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,408 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company's stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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