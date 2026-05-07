NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires £2,307.40 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flynn acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 556 per share, with a total value of £2,307.40.

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NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWG traded down GBX 4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 571.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 471 and a one year high of GBX 705.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.03. The stock has a market cap of £45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a GBX 700 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 727.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

About NatWest Group

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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