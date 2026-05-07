NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Gill Whitehead Buys 94 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Gill Whitehead bought 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 556 per share, with a total value of £522.64.

Get NatWest Group alerts: Sign Up

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON NWG traded down GBX 4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 571.20. 133,873,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 608.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 471 and a 12-month high of GBX 705.40.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group upgraded NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 727.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here