NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Josh Critchley Buys 661 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Josh Critchley acquired 661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £3,675.16.

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NatWest Group Trading Down 0.8%

LON NWG traded down GBX 4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 571.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 471 and a 1-year high of GBX 705.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 581.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 608.03.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 727.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NWG

About NatWest Group

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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