NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Roisin Donnelly Purchases 466 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 per share, with a total value of £2,590.96.

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NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock traded down GBX 4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 571.20. The company had a trading volume of 133,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. The firm has a market cap of £45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 471 and a 12 month high of GBX 705.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 608.03.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 727.14.

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About NatWest Group

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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