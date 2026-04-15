NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of NatWest Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. NatWest Group has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 427.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2,941.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

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