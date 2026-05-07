Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

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Navigator Stock Up 0.0%

Navigator stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Navigator has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $140.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Navigator from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVGS

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

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