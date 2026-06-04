Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $28.73. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $28.3060, with a volume of 8,389,946 shares traded.

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More Navitas Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navitas announced a collaboration with NVIDIA’s MGX ecosystem to accelerate 800VDC AI infrastructure , positioning its GaN and SiC power chips as part of next-generation AI data center power architectures. Article Title

Navitas announced a collaboration with to accelerate , positioning its GaN and SiC power chips as part of next-generation AI data center power architectures. Positive Sentiment: The company’s technology was showcased at NVIDIA’s partner event in Taipei, reinforcing investor confidence that Navitas could benefit from AI data center buildouts and new power-architecture designs. Article Title

The company’s technology was showcased at NVIDIA’s partner event in Taipei, reinforcing investor confidence that Navitas could benefit from AI data center buildouts and new power-architecture designs. Positive Sentiment: NVTS also saw unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside and possibly a short squeeze.

NVTS also saw unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside and possibly a short squeeze. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted that Navitas hit an all-time high after the NVIDIA tie-up, but also noted the stock has already had a very large year-to-date run, which may make the valuation more demanding. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted that Navitas hit an all-time high after the NVIDIA tie-up, but also noted the stock has already had a very large year-to-date run, which may make the valuation more demanding. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rally, some analysts remain cautious, saying it is still too early to tell whether Navitas will become a major long-term beneficiary of the 800V AI power transition. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 3.75.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 664,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $19,071,745.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,943,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,176,602. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,058,078.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,087,630 shares of company stock valued at $117,414,466. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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