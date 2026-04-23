Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.4550, with a volume of 4239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Nayax had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.87%.The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.13 million. Research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nayax

In related news, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $112,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,620.62. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 1,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $64,067.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,646.82. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 535,476 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nayax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nayax by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,071 shares of the company's stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 72,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nayax by 12,665.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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