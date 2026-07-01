Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.07, but opened at $67.54. Nayax shares last traded at $68.3130, with a volume of 1,136 shares trading hands.

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More Nayax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nayax this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 109 shares on June 29, adding to a similar sale on June 26; both transactions were small and were reported as equity-award tax withholding sales. SEC filing for Carly Lisanne Furman sale

CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 109 shares on June 29, adding to a similar sale on June 26; both transactions were small and were reported as equity-award tax withholding sales. Negative Sentiment: CFO Sagit Manor sold 214 shares on June 29, following another small sale on June 26; these were also disclosed as tax withholding sales related to vesting equity awards. SEC filing for Sagit Manor sale

CFO Sagit Manor sold 214 shares on June 29, following another small sale on June 26; these were also disclosed as tax withholding sales related to vesting equity awards. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders, including Eden Zafrani, Oren Tepper, Aaron Samuel Greenberg, and Michal Sever, also filed small share sales, reinforcing a pattern of insider distribution in the stock. SEC filing for Eden Zafrani sale

Other insiders, including Eden Zafrani, Oren Tepper, Aaron Samuel Greenberg, and Michal Sever, also filed small share sales, reinforcing a pattern of insider distribution in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, which continues to leave investors focused on profitability execution.

The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed: revenue beat expectations, but EPS missed estimates, which continues to leave investors focused on profitability execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain split, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and a price target above recent trading levels, suggesting some confidence in longer-term upside despite recent weakness. MarketBeat research report on Nayax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 target price on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nayax news, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 382 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $26,006.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,459,567.12. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Eden Zafrani sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,849.41. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,133 shares of company stock worth $3,575,833 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nayax by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 839,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company's stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,489 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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