NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NATL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.27.

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View Our Latest Analysis on NATL

NCR Atleos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NATL opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. NCR Atleos has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. NCR Atleos's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Atleos will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Atleos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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