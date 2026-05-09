NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues Earnings Results

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.920 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NCR Voyix's conference call:

The company reported early commercial traction for its Voyix Commerce Platform with 21 new platform contracts through Q1 and approximately $293 million of remaining contract value, which management says will ramp into recurring revenue over time.

The company reported early commercial traction for its Voyix Commerce Platform with through Q1 and approximately of remaining contract value, which management says will ramp into recurring revenue over time. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $78 million and margin expanded 80 basis points to 12.9%, driven by recurring software/services growth and cost actions, while retail adjusted EBITDA increased 20% year‑over‑year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to and margin expanded 80 basis points to 12.9%, driven by recurring software/services growth and cost actions, while retail adjusted EBITDA increased 20% year‑over‑year. Management highlighted AI, data and network effects as strategic differentiators — examples include Picklist Assist live in ~60,000 lanes, >300 third‑party integrations, and one customer processing ~115 million transactions in a month — which management expects to deepen customer lock‑in and product value.

Management highlighted AI, data and network effects as strategic differentiators — examples include live in ~60,000 lanes, >300 third‑party integrations, and one customer processing ~115 million transactions in a month — which management expects to deepen customer lock‑in and product value. Near‑term headwinds include continued SMB softness in restaurants and declining hardware/installation revenue amid the shift to an ODM model (recognized as net commission revenue), and an April transition and divestiture activity contributed to a GAAP loss in the quarter.

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NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 3,375,362 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,009. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.41. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 966,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VYX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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