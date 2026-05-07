NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

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NCR Voyix Stock Down 3.1%

VYX stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.41.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.71%.NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NCR Voyix from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on VYX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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