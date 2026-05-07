NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.97. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $8.3930, with a volume of 576,587 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Report on VYX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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