Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CRO Marc Boroditsky Sells 4,500 Shares

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,564,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $168.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIS. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company's stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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