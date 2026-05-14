Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company's previous close.

NBIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.50.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -141.89 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed strong demand for GPU compute and raised capacity guidance, suggesting the business is still in hypergrowth mode.

Management confirmed strong demand for GPU compute and raised capacity guidance, suggesting the business is still in hypergrowth mode. Positive Sentiment: Nebius said its annual recurring revenue outlook remains $7 billion to $9 billion for FY 2026 , signaling a large and expanding pipeline.

Nebius said its annual recurring revenue outlook remains , signaling a large and expanding pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land in Pennsylvania for a new owned AI factory, supporting future expansion.

The company secured up to for a new owned AI factory, supporting future expansion. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also deepened its AI inference stack by bringing in Clarifai’s core team and licensing inference technology, which should broaden its platform beyond raw GPU rental. Article Title

Nebius also deepened its AI inference stack by bringing in Clarifai’s core team and licensing inference technology, which should broaden its platform beyond raw GPU rental. Neutral Sentiment: Capex was higher than expected, reflecting heavy investment in GPUs and data-center hardware; this supports growth but also keeps spending elevated. Article Title

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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