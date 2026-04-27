Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.56 and last traded at $144.96. 14,080,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 15,336,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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