Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 14.5% - Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $274.80 and last traded at $264.51. 23,999,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 16,115,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.09.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Up 14.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock worth $123,541,848 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here