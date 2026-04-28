Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.70 and last traded at $135.51. 15,917,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 15,344,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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