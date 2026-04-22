Nebius Group (NBIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $375.1260 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. On average, analysts expect Nebius Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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