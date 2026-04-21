Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NEC (NIPNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NEC logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NEC will report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, April 28; analysts forecast $0.5640 EPS and $7.2554 billion in revenue.
  • Shares opened at $27.24 with a 50‑day/200‑day SMA of $26.15/$32.24, a market cap of $7.10 billion, P/E of 16.61, and a one‑year range of $21.81–$41.00.
  • NEC is a Tokyo‑based multinational ICT company that provides network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, data center platforms and cybersecurity services.
  • Interested in NEC? Here are five stocks we like better.

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect NEC to post earnings of $0.5640 per share and revenue of $7.2554 billion for the quarter.

NEC Price Performance

Shares of NEC stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.47. NEC has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $41.00.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company's core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Earnings History for NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NEC Right Now?

Before you consider NEC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NEC wasn't on the list.

While NEC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines