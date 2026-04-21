NEC (NIPNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect NEC to post earnings of $0.5640 per share and revenue of $7.2554 billion for the quarter.

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NEC Price Performance

Shares of NEC stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.47. NEC has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $41.00.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company's core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

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